Sanjrani for overseas Pakistanis’ investment for national progress

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Tusday, called upon the overseas Pakistanis businessmen to invest in Pakistan to contribute in national progress. He further said that the environment of doing business in Pakistan was conducive and overseas Pakistan should benefit from the investment opportunities in different sectors

While speaking in a meeting with a delegation of Bahrain based Pakistani businessmen here, he said that the role of the overseas Pakistanis in the national development agenda cannot be over looked and institutions in Pakistan would facilitate the overseas Pakistani businessmen to ensure their participation in the economic activities of the country.

The delegation appreciated the Acting President for taking keen interest in resolving the issues confronting the Pakistani community in Bahrain and assured their full cooperation for enhancing the economic ties between Pakistan and Bahrain as well as motivating the business community there to invest in Pakistan.

The delegation of the businessmen led by the President-Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Sajid apprised the Acting President about the problems being faced by the Pakistani community in Bahrain particularly with regard to issuance of visas to the Pakistan nationals. Acting President said that he would ask the concerned ministries for taking up the issue with Bahrainian government and resolving the issues at the earliest.

