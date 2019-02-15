Sanjrani emphasizes higher learning opportunities for Pakistani students in UK

Senate Chairman exchanges views with BHC Thomas Drew at Parliament House

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said improved peace and security situation in Pakistan now underpinned conducive environment for investment and foreign investors could benefit from the new emerging realities to invest in different sectors. Exchanging views with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew at the Parliament House, he particularly mentioned Balochistan and Gwadar offering abundant opportunities for investment as Gwadar was being regarded as future of regional development.

He said Pakistan highly valued it bilateral ties with United Kingdom and ‘we desire to further expand our relations in different sectors’.

He emphasized the need for providing more scholarships for Pakistani students to give them opportunities to study in institutes of higher learning.

Sadiq Sanjrani said enhanced parliamentary linkages and institutional collaboration would help in building consensus on many issues.

He called for cooperation in legislative, administrative, research, library, public relations and other areas between the two Parliaments to learn and share expertise.

He said British democratic traditions and values had a history and Pakistan could benefit from the experiences of UK parliament in this regard.

The British high commissioner endorsed the views of Senate Chairman and said security situation in Pakistan had improved a lot.

‘The leading flag carrier British Airways had decided to resume its flight operation from Pakistan which would help contribute towards building investors’ confidence for investment in Pakistan,’ he said. He further said the United Kingdom had provided huge assistance to Pakistan for social sector development.

