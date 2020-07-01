Sanjrani directs CS

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani taking notice of non-availability of COVID-19 testing kits in Gwadar has informed the Balochistan Chief Secretary Balochistan in this regard through a letter. In the letter, Chairman Senate told the Chief Secretary that there were no testing kits of COVID-19 and other facilities in district Gwadar and its suburb areas. He said some VOVID-19 cases were reported from Gwadar and there were also reports about spreading of the pandemic in the areas which needed immediate attention. Sadiq Sanjrani directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate measures for containing the pandemic and ensure testing kits and other facilities in the district.—INP