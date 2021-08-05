Sanjrani calls for economic, trade cooperation between Pak, Iran

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Long-standing religious, cultural and social ties between Pakistan and Iran need to be made the basis for economic cooperation and trade promotion.

This was reiterated by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during his meeting with the newly elected President of Iran, Dr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

The Chairman Senate is representing Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran. The Chairman of the Senate accompanied by a Parliamentary Delegation called on the President of Iran.

The Chairman conveyed a message of good wishes from the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Parliament of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan to Dr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, on his election as President of Iran and assured all possible cooperation for further development of bilateral relations.

The Chairman Senate said that the long standing cultural, religious and social ties between the two countries pave the way for further integration of trade relations in the future.

Unfortunately, trade relations and economic cooperation between the two countries are far below the potential.

Parliamentary diplomacy can play a key role in developing these ties on a solid basis. Friendship groups in the Parliaments of the two countries can formulate strategies to develop parliamentary relations and increase trade volume.

The two leaders discussed in detail the integration of Pakistan-Iran relations, regional development, economic cooperation and parliamentary ties.

On the occasion, the Chairman Senate hoped that under the leadership of Dr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, the long-standing, religious and cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran would be further integrated.

The two leaders also agreed to make joint efforts to address the growing challenges of Islamo-phobia.

The Chairman Senate also stressed the need to increase the exchange of Parliamentary Delegations between the two countries and said that further steps should be taken to promote economic ties and trade between the two countries.