Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of Acting President as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification of acting president. Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of the office of president in Quetta. President Dr Arif Alvi along with family and staff will perform Hajj. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan along with his family members reached Jeddah to perform Hajj.