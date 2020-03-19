Sanitizers and masks distributed

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Keeping an eye over fearing to spread of COVID-19 a good quality of sanitizers and masks have been distributed amongst the economically disadvantaged people of Jacobabad at many public places by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] leader Raaz Khan Pathan and briefed to the people concerning COVID-19, here on Thursday. Speaking to journalists Mr Khan said that he took the decision to distribute sanitizers and masks amongst the deserving and economically disadvantaged people on keeping an eye day by day increasing prices of sanitizers and masks and shortage of same in Jacobabad and said that it is a golden opportunity to get the blessing from Almighty Allah to earn prayers from poor people because who have not financially sound to buy sanitizers.