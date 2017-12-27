Sanitation Directorate to be equipped with moderen technology: Mayor

Sanitation Directorate is the one of the most important formation of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and ensures cleanliness of the city on daily basis. Due to its important role, efforts are being made for introduction of latest sanitation system in line with modern technology, which would not only work in urban area but also in rural areas of the Federal Capital. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress about the performance of Sanitation Directorate here.

On this occasion, Chief Officer, MCI, Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri and officers of concerned formations were also present. Mayor said that proposals have been invited from national and international firms for use of modern technology in Islamabad, adding that positive results would be achieved with the introduction of latest sanitation system in Islamabad. As compare with the odd sanitation system, modern technology system of sanitation would perform better and would also help save the precious time.

Mayor said that Metropolitan Corporation consists of elected members from all areas of Islamabad and they are well aware of the problems of their respective areas. He added that importance is being given to the suggestions and proposals related to the development of the city, civic amenities and sanitation system from these elected representatives of MCI.

Aziz was apprised that 165 complaints from the citizens have been received in Sanitation Directorate during the month of November, which have been referred to the concerned formations to address these complaints promptly.—APP

