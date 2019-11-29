Sania set for tennis comeback

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announced her return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January, two years after taking a maternity break. The 33-year-old, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, will team up with Ukraine´s Nadiia Kichenok—ranked 38 in the WTA doubles chart. Mirza, who married former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, gave birth to her first child—a son the couple named Izhaan. “I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open,” Mirza was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency. “I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a $25,000 (ITF women´s event) next month.