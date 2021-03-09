Sania Nishtar’s innovative ideas

THERE are some government initiatives that really deserve recognition for smart strategy and transparent implementation.

The most important amongst them indeed is the Ehsaas Program – the scope of which is widening with each passing month and the credit for this really goes to none other than Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar who has really worked tireless to bring the program to the stage where it is receiving world recognition.

Under Ehsaas Program not only cash is being transferred to the deserving families in the most transparent manner but other initiatives have also been introduced to provide relief to them.

The government is now considering launching Ehsaas Food Stamp Program to provide direct subsidy to the deserving families on essential commodities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also briefed about the contours and features of the program on Monday.

Indeed this program along with Ehsaas Nashonuma, launched in August last year, will go a long way in addressing the issue of stunting in the society.

In addition, Mazdoor Langars and Panagahs are also providing food and shelter to the weakest segments of the society.

Some of Ehsaas’ other active initiatives that are touching the life of millions of people include Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Interest Free Loans, Ehsaas Amdan, etc.

Such an expansion of the social safety program would not have been possible without the brilliance of Nishtar who indeed is a magnificent amalgamation of good intentions, good policies, good implementation and good results.

She has a deep understanding of her field of work, and her passion to deliver is really exemplary.

The PM needs such sort of personalities in his cabinet to deliver and that too with quick pace.

We are confident that Ehsaas Food Stamp will also be made a success story like other Ehsaas programs, and the Utility Stores Corporation can play an important role in it by providing essential items to the poor families on subsidized rates.

As the price hike has also badly hit the lower and middle income groups, we will suggest the government to also provide relief to them through the Utility Stores Corporation by bringing down the prices of essential items. This will also help the government stabilize the prices in the open market.