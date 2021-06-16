Sania Nishtar delighted as women get 50% plus new Ehsaas scholarships

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar has expressed joy as percentage of women in new Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships for fiscal year 2021-22 has reached 51%.

Nishtar in a tweet said, “I am delighted: 51% of the new #EhsaasUndergradScholarships for women this year! Tnx to gender data disaggregation & its use for accountability!”

“We must reimagine the role of women in the future workforce, which is being transformed by tech, digitization & burgeoning innovations,” she added.

She also shared a chart describing final province wise results of award of scholarship to women in the outgoing fiscal year.

It shows the scholarships for women under Ehsaas initiative in Punjab stands at 59%, 41% in Sindh, 61% in Balochistan, 51% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 45% in Islamabad and 50% in Gilgit-Baltistan.

