Sania Mirza sheds 26 kilos weight in four months Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has shed an impressive 26 kilos in four months, becoming a fitness inspiration for fans and followers. Sania took to Instagram sharing her two photos before and after the weight loss. The player wrote, “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one do those.