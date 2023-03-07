Sania Mirza Farewell Bash: Netizens Question Absence Of Shoaib Malik Amid Divorce Rumours

Former No. 1 in the world in doubles tennis and six-time major champion Sania Mirza has made headlines due to divorce rumours involving Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

They have been in the spotlight for a long time because they are one of the most beloved couples in India and Pakistan. On a recent outing, however, Sania was spotted with her kids, and online users inquired about Shoaib’s whereabouts.

Sania and Mirza’s separation has not been officially confirmed. The couple, though, has reportedly been living apart for the previous five months. Shoaib resides in Pakistan, while Sania resides in Dubai. In response to the divorce rumours, Pakistani cricket stated that “it is our matter. Please don’t bother us.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza’s cryptic social media statements imply that Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricket player, is not doing well. The Indian tennis player was surrounded by family and close friends at her recent award presentation. Her husband Shoaib Malik’s absence was what everyone noticed.