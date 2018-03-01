Sangakkara, other foreign players of Multan Sultans ready to travel to Pakistan

Dubai

Multan Sultans, the debutant franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has confirmed its star batsman Kumar Sangakkara is “ready and excited” to travel to Pakistan for the later matches of the tournament.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host two eliminator matches of the PSL, while Karachi’s National Stadium will witness the final on March 25.

Speaking to media in Dubai, Multan Sultans President Asher Schon said Sri Lankan veteran batsman Kumar Sangakkara, as well as other overseas players in the team, are ready to travel to Pakistan.

“Yes, Kumar Sangakkara has agreed [to come to Pakistan] and he’s very excited about it, he has a lot of history in Pakistan,” said Schon, adding that other foreign players in his team would be travelling to Pakistan as well.

The franchise president said it was good to see the big stars stepping up with their game.

“Our big players have stepped up.. [look at] Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik. We have the strongest bowling lineup [in PSL].”

He also lauded the professionalism of head coach Tom Moody and director Wasim Akram, who “must be given credit for the team’s performance.”

Schon also shared his franchise’s plans to collaborate with Lahore Qalandars for players’ grass roots development.

We want to work closely with Lahore Qalandars for the players development program,” he said, while appreciating the efforts of the Qalandars management in developing grass roots cricket talent across the province.

He shared that the Multan Sultans would be launching their own such program to develop cricket talent in the country, from April this year.England’s Liam Dawson feels that the PSL is an amazing chance for him, as an Englishman, to know about the subcontinent’s conditions and also learn from Pakistani legends such as Younis Khan.

“It is definitely helpful for young cricketers [and] even for the overseas players,” he said. Referring to his chat with Younis Khan, whom he referred to as the “legend of Pakistan cricket”, Dawson, 27, said: “It is amazing to speak to him about the batting side of things”.—Agencies