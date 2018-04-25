Sandhu visits victim of acid thrown incident

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has taken notice of Acid thrown incident of a woman named Asima Yaqub Maseeh in Sialkot. He visited Asima’s residence along with MPA Zulfiqar Ghori, DC Sialkot Dr Farrukh and announced 05 lac rupees financial assistance from Punjab Government along with free assistance of legal team for their case. He also met with Victim of acid threw incident Asima Maseeh’s father Yaqub Maseeh, a sanitary worker in MC by profession. Yaqub Maseeh told to the Minister that accused Muhammad Rizwan wanted to marry with his daughter Asima Maseeh but she had refused to marry him because of their different religions. Upon her refusal, the accused was anguished. He threw acid on her and fled away, as many as 90 percent body of victim Asima Maseeh was completely burnt in this acid attack, He added.

Yaqub Maseeh told that she was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to her critical condition and non-availability of any burn unit at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. Where she died late Sunday but instead of registering this case of acid throwing, the Sialkot Civil Line police had changed the nature of this brutal incident in this FIR of acid throwing from acid throwing to burning her with fire. Police Officials briefed to the Minister that Police had lodged FIR against Rizwan Gujjar and being arrested. He will present tomorrow before the anti terrorism court of Gujranwala.

The Minister assured to Yaqub Maseeh that provision of the justice to her should be ensured at any cost. During media talk Minister said that he will look into matter personally and perform his fully role for Justice.