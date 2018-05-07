Sandhu presents cheque to father of Asima Yaqub

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that the Government of Punjab is committed to protecting the rights of minorities as well as human rights, and a number of concrete steps have been taken besides legislation and execution of special initiatives for the purpose.

He stated this while met with Yaqub Masih at his residence to present financial aid from CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif. Provincial minister Mansha-u-llah Butt, MPA Zulfiqar Ghori,Ch M Ikram, Parliamentary secretary Tariq Masih Gill, DC Sialkot Dr. Farukh Naveed, Mayor Sialkot Toheed Akhtar were also present at the occasion.

The Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu gave 05 Lac’s cheque to Yaqub Msih and assured him for quick justice with the help of their legal team through the Court. Yaqub Masih thanked to HR&MA Minister and especially CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for quick justice and financial aid.