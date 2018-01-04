Sandhu condemns Trump’s statement

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the statement of the US President Donald Trump with regard to American Aid to Pakistan was highly detested and irresponsible.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that quick response of China in this regard was admirable and “We are of the Pak-China friendship”.

The minister said that Trump had leveled serious allegations against Pakistan and the Pakistani nation, adding that the whole nation should give its response unitedly.

“It is the need of the hour that we should intelligently design our future line of action by maintaining full national unity,” he said.