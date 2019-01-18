Sanders-Harris 2020 ticket ideal for democrats

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

US President Donald J Trump has since his 08 November 2016 victory over the Empress of the Beltway, Hillary Rodham Clinton, been battling the entrenched Atlanticist establishment across both coasts of the continental United States. Using arguments that in a less paranoidal atmosphere would be regarded as laughable, the Washington Beltway has claimed that Trump has long been an agent of Vladimir V Putin, President of the Russian Federation. The only dispute, according to them, is whether President Trump is an unwitting agent ( ie is not aware that he is being used by the Russian secret service) or is a full agent, who for whatever reason has switched allegiance to a foreign power that Atlanticists are with rising shrillness (born of desperation) is seeking to portray as Threat Number One to US interests. The main problem facing Trump is that the bulk of the Republican Party upper tier leadership is itself Atlanticist, and consequently have been less than energetic in challenging the Democratic Party narrative that voters in the US were made by Moscow to defeat the “right” candidate for the Presidency, Hillary Clinton.

Secondly, the Clintons have over nearly three decades cultivated hundreds of officials in almost all the key departments of the Administration, and who collectively form what may be termed the Clinton Machine. This construct works efficiently to promote the careers of its members even while blighting the future prospects of those officials not susceptible to blandishments from the Clinton Machine. Elements of the machine (which is different from the Deep State), although some of the former may be part of this entity. Rather than the Deep State,those seeking a premature exit of the Head of State who had the effrontery to defeat the still immensely influential Beltway Empress in 2016. Each month that the war of the Clinton Machine against the President of US goes on, the brighter the chances for the Democratic Party to take over US Senate and the White House less than two years from now, unless of course Party once again gets railroaded into nominating Hillary.

But for the machinations carried out against him, the idealistic Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, would have been the Democratic Party nominee in 2016 and almost certainly the next US President after Barack Obama. Several hundred thousand of his supporters have begun working to ensure that Sanders emerges as the 2020 party nominee. Given the Senator’s opposition to such hefty donors as Big Pharma, Big Oil and Wall Street, efforts to once again deny him the nomination will reach the level of frenzy. A candidate ideal to play the role of a presidential candidate in a Hollywood production but likely to be much less impressive in actual performance (such as Beto O’Rourke, whose defeat at the hands of Ted Cruz did not reduce his hold over more than a million supporters) will get propped by the Clinton Machine as well as by Billionaires Row, but if he holds his nerve, Sanders is almost certain to prevail over such challengers. Hopefully, other candidates such as the dedicated Elizabeth Warren or the fiercely ambitious Kirsten Gillibrand (both Senators) will opt out should Sanders establish frontrunner status.

As for “Wunderkind” Tulsi Gabbard, her time will come in 2024, not 2020. Among the Democratic Party hopefuls, a wise choice for Running Mate would be California Senator Kamala Harris, who comes from South Asian and African American stock. Harris has shown herself to be tenacious and fearless (the way Sanders has long been) in fighting vested interests, and a contest between Sanders-Harris and the billionaire Republican President (who still seems on track to get his party’s nomination for the 2020 contest) would be a battle between the Common People and the Super Rich. In a country whose voters showed the liberalism that elected Barack Obama to the Presidency, the selection of Senator Harris would indicate that the Democratic Party (which incidentally favoured slavery in times past) has truly moved in sync with the future of the US at a time when the Indo-Pacific has emerged as way more important to that superpower’s interests than the shores of the North Atlantic, which for nearly two centuries was the pivot of global geopolitics. On almost all major issues (except such Vermont-specific items such as gun control, which Sanders is much softer on) the two have views that are closely aligned. Should anything happen to President Sanders, Vice-President Harris would carry forward his legacy in a manner which the successors to Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt did not.

On succeeding to the Presidency after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, his Vice-President Andrew Johnson rolled back several of the humanitarian policies of Lincoln. It was because of the death of Lincoln in the initial moments of his fresh term in office that racists in the US were able to regroup under Johnson and ensure that segregation continued for more than a century after the Civil War. Similarly, Harry Truman became President after Franklin Roosevelt died, and he was as Middle American as Roosevelt was global. Rather than get close to Asia and its nationalist leaders the way Roosevelt sought, Truman hewed close to the colonial powers of Europe. Rather than seek detente with the USSR, Truman began the Cold War, the costs of which have yet to be calculated. Having a Vice-President who reflects his own thinking s therefore important for Bernie Sanders. Should he get elected, he has the capacity to be as transformational a Head of State as Franklin Roosevelt was. The 2020 battle, should there be a Sanders-Harris ticket, will be a battle between Wall Street and Main Street. It would be a contest between the past and the future, and US voters of all hues and persuasions will determine the outcome.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

Share on: WhatsApp