Sanders demands blocking of arms sale to Israel

Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the Senate blocking the sale of $735 million weapons to Israel on Thursday, similar to the symbolic one brought in the House of Representatives in response to Israeli bombing of Gaza.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” said Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review.—Agencies