Nepal’s premier leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has vowed to clear his name from the litigious allegations against him once his health improves and he is able to travel back home.

Two weeks ago Nepal’s police issued an arrest warrant in Lamichhane’s name for alleged coercion of another person. He left the Caribbean Premier League in order to fight the allegations but has yet to reach home after falling ill due to stress induced by the allegations.

The 22-year-old was stripped of captaincy after the warrant was issued with Cricket Association of Nepal’s acting secretary Prashant Vikram Malla confirming that the suspension would remain in place pending a complete investigation.

“The news that a warrant has been issued in my name and that the complaint against me has been lodged, made me upset and unwell,” Lamichhane’s said in a Facebook post written in his native language.

“I will fight the legal battle against the false accusations. As far as I understand, according to the constitution of Nepal, I am innocent until proven guilty. I also understand that the constitution provides for the right to live with dignity, the right against torture, the right to privacy, the right to health and the right to consult with my legal practitioner.”

Sandeep Lamichhane is the face of Nepal’s cricket having played franchise cricket in every corner of the earth.

He has tested his mettle in the IPL, the Big Bash League, the Pakistan Super League, the Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the CPL and was selected for the inaugural season of the UAE’s ILT20 as well. He is the second-fastest bowler to take 50 ODI wickets and the third-fastest to 50 T20I wickets making him one of the most recognised faces in cricketing circles.