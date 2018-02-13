Sandeep family following Indian cricket more than in Nepal

Bipin Dani Sports

Chitwan

Few family members of Sandeep Lamichhane will travel to India to witness the IPL matches.

The 17-year-old leg-break googly bowler is the first cricketer from Nepal to be playing the IPL. Last month, he was included in the list of players for auction in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) where his base price was 20 lakhs (Indian Rupee) and was bought by Delhi Daredevils at his base price

Speaking exclusively over lunch at the Jungle Safari Lodge here, his dad, Chander Narayn Lamichhane said, “we are planning to visit India during the IPL season. After the inclusion of my son in the IPL team, we have been following Indian cricket more than the game here in Nepal”.

Interestingly, Delhi is not new to this family. “I had served in Indian railways for 45 years in Delhi. Was a class IV employee and was promoted to class III before I opted for the voluntary retirement”, the father, who was born in Nepal, said.

“We have recently shifted to Chitwan but keep coming to India often. My other son, Mohan, who also played cricket at club level is in Indian railways in Delhi”, he added.

Sandeep’s parents (mother Kopila Devi) lived in Delhi but Nepal-born Sandeep grew up at his one of the three sisters house in Nepal.

“We wanted Sandeep to be a doctor or an engineer but Hhe wanted to concentrate more on cricket and we encouraged him. There is no pressure on him and we respect his love for the game”.

Detailing more about his links with the former Australian captain Michael Clarke, the dad says, “Clarke saw him in Hong-Kong sixes tournament and my son explained him about our financial condition.

Clarke immediately arranged for his more than 2 1/2 month stay in Australia, where Sandeep learnt more about the bowling in his academy”.

“People here in Nepal call him Nepal’s Shane Warne. His talent was first spotted by former Sri Lankan player Pubudu Dassanayake”. Pubudu Dassanayake has served as a coach for the Nepal boys.

“I had seen the auction live here and was not surprised. Delhi team was determined to hire him even if had he gone on bids by the other teams”, the dad concluded. Nepal government and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) is looking after the youngster.