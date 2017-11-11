Sanctity of votes vital for democracy

Peshawar

To consolidate democracy and make economic growth sustained, political science and constitutional experts here Friday said sanctity of votes and holding of General Election in time carried immense importance towards continuity of democratic system, attracting foreign investment and ensuring smooth transition of power in the country.

They said success of democracy lied in fair, free and transparent general election on time and respecting mandate of political parties vital for sustained economic progress, bringing foreign investment and continuity of democratic system in Pakistan. Senior lawyer, Alamzaib Khan advocate said 1973 Constitution provided a complete and comprehensive mechanism for holding of General Election and procedure adopted for it was binding on the Election Commission of Pakistan.

When the national and provincial assemblies are dissolved after completing their five years’ term, he said the general election should be held within a period of ninety days after its dissolution, and the election’s results should be declared not later than fourteen days after conclusion of polling process.

‘Early election is no solution to country’s problems rather Govt should be supported in legislation pertaining to delimitation of constituencies in wake of 2017 National Census to ensure election in time as per the true essence of Constitution.’ ‘Opposition parties would be held responsible if general election was delayed,’ he said, adding amendment in the constitution was now necessary after issuance of national population census results.

Alamzaib said democratic system was the best form to make political parties and governments accountable by holding of free, fair and transparent election. ‘The countries that had achieved massive economic progress were possible because of continuity of economic policies and implementation of national reforms despite the change of political governments, he said.

Pre-mature dissolution of assemblies and disrespect for sanctity of votes has not only affected pace of economic development but also made negative effects on foreign investment and political growth in Pakistan, he maintained.—APP