Sanctity of vote to be another point of PML-N manifesto: Talal

FAISALABAD :Minister of State for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhary Saturday said sanctity of vote would be yet another agenda point of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) manifesto for the next general election. Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would highlight it during his public meeting scheduled to be held at Jaranwala on January 27, he said addressing a press conference at Municipal Committee Jaranwala. Talal Chaudhary said it had further enhanced the importance of the public meeting as Nawaz Sharif would highlight sanctity of vote in it. He said there was dire need of reforms in the Nizam-e-Adl (judicial system) so that people could get speedy and cheap justice at their doorsteps and the PML-N had also included it in its next election agenda. Highlighting its government performance, including development work, would be another feature of its election campaign, he added. He said when the PML-N came into power, the country was plunged into darkness with daily long duration of load-sheddingwhile terrorism had chocked the entire development process. However, the visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif had steered the country out of crises by overcoming the menace of load-shedding and terrorism, he added. The PML-N government, he said, had also put the country on road to progress and prosperity through launching projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the former prime minister had not only made Pakistan an atomic power but also brought revolutionary changes in education and health sectors and now the people were getting maximum benefits of his endeavours.

Orignally published by APP