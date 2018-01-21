This is with reference to insulting remarks “Cursing (Lanat to) Parliament” uttered by MNA Sh Rasheed while addressing a public meeting in Lahore the other day to protest alleged brutal killing of 14 citizens in Model Town. As for Tahir Qadri, he is neither a parliamentarian, nor qualified to contest elections being a Canadian citizen.

What is disturbing are similar comments by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who enjoys popular support and stands a good chance to become PM if his political party gets majority seats in next general election. Members of both ruling party and opposition have failed to perform their constitutional role by continuous lack of quorum and inability to keep a check on government’s performance and dismal economic policies on floor of parliament.

I would request PTI Chairman to take back his comments which violate sanctity of Parliament and the 1973 Constitution, because Parliament derives its power from constitution and not from PM or any political party. He must however share part of responsibility for abstaining from current NA, although primary responsibility falls on Speaker and Leader of House and Opposition.

It is moral and constitutional obligation of every law abiding citizen to respect institution of parliament and office of PM while having democratic right to disagree and criticize them. In USA President Trump’s most vocal Democratic opponent Senator Cory Booker when asked by CNN whether he will boycott his Annual Address to joint session, replied he will not, because he respects office of the President.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

