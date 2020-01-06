Sanchez loses first bid

Madrid

Spain’s parliament rejected Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez’s bid to be reappointed prime minister on Sunday but he appeared on track to win a second confidence vote later in the coming week. Sanchez needed 176 votes — an absolute majority in the 350-seat assembly — to be confirmed as prime minister for another term. He lost the vote as expected, with 166 in favour, 165 against and 18 abstentions. One lawmaker did not attend the vote due to illness. Sanchez will face parliament again on Tuesday and this time he needs a simple majority — more yes votes than no — to be become premier for another term. While the political math works in his favour after he struck a deal for the 13 lawmakers from Catalan separatist party ERC to abstain, the numbers still look tight. At the latest count Sanchez could win on Tuesday by a margin of just two votes. —AFP