Sanaullah’s indictment in drug case delayed

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted in narcotics case on Saturday as the court summoned lawyers of all parties for arguments during the next hearing.

According to details, the hearing was presided over by special court for narcotics control Judge Shakir Hassan. Rana Sanaullah filed an application to obtain copy of the statements given by witnesses.

The other accused in the case, Usman Farooq, requested the court to allow his new counsel to represent him in the case. On the other hand, Rana Sanaullah talked to media and said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s treatment will be completed in March, and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan by the end of this month.