Sanaullah warns Imran, PTI against ‘rioting’ in Punjab by-elections

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and his party to refrain from “rioting” today during Punjab by-polls.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leader’s remarks came in a video message ahead of the July 17 by-polls for the 20 seats that fell vacant in the Punjab Assembly following the de-seating of 25 MPAs of the PTI by the Election Commission.

According to the minister, the former premier has lost the election but is now gearing up to fight the people.

“Imran and his tigers should stay within the law,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding that the law would spring into action if a repetition of the events of the Daska election occurrs.

The home minister alleged that it was reported that the PTI has summoned more than 500 rioters to Punjab with the intention of causing chaos in the by-election, and there was a plan for them to fight the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

“Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Qaisar, Ali Muhammad Khan and Murad Saeed are providing shelter to these rioters,” he stated, adding that those who violated the law or orders of the Election Commission will be made to face the law.

Sanaullah maintained that Imran would be held responsible for any bullying or violence from the “PTI tigers”. He further said that those who looted the people throughout the past four years in power would not be allowed to steal the mandate of the 20 Punjab constituencies.

“Imran’s politics is over,” he stated, adding that the public would perform its burial rituals through voting [for the PML-N] in the 20 constituencies.