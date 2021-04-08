Sanaullah: Federation, Punjab in Jahangir Tareen’s pocket

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the strength of lawmakers who accompanied Jahangir Tareen to court shows that Federal Government is in left and Punjab government is in right pocket of Jahangir Tareen.

Talking to media persons, Rana Sanaullah said that Jahangir Tareen will not even need his plane to send both governments packing.

Reacting to statement of Jahangir Tareen that he was being unjustly targeted, Rana Sanaullah said that no such statement was issued by Tareen when PML-N was targeted and added that his party will take decision as per its policy if the PTI leader approaches them.

The PML-N leader further said that opposition will continue its campaign against the incumbent government and Pakistan Democratic Movement will continue its struggle for respect of vote.

Rana Sanaullah said that businesses of Sharif family have provided employment to hundreds of thousands of people but now businesses of the family are being vilified.