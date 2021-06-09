Sanaullah Abbasi made new FIA DG as govt removes Wajid Zia

ISLAMABAD – In the latest reshuffling approved by the federal cabinet, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia has been removed from the post.

The cabinet has decided to appoint incumbent IGP KP Sanaullah Abbasi as the new DG of the FIA, which is currently probing mega scandals including the sugar scam.

Furthermore, outgoing Zia has been appointed at the National Police Bureau.

In November 2019, the government had appointed the former head of the Panamagate joint investigation team as the new director general of the probe agency.

Before the new task, he had served as the inspector general of Pakistan Railways Police under the railways’ ministry.