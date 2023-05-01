Sanam Saeed radiates hotness in blood red saree!

LAHORE – Lollywood star Sanam Saeed is among the stars, who bagged a lot of distinction with acting skills and impeccable content online.

Social media users cannot stop crushing on the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star as she dropped striking snaps on her Insta handle. From modeling to acting, Sanam knows the art of turning heads with her killer looks.

In her recent modeling work, Sanam, 38, flaunted her flamboyance by posing in a blood-red saree that was designed by Rashmi Kumari. The photoshoot was set up at Nabila’s salon, and the clicks were taken by NFK Photography.

In the pics, the Deedan star was seen slaying a red saree with a blouse featuring a slightly off-shoulder design and intricate sequin work, that matched the belt.

The pictures raked thousands of likes on social media platforms and were appreciated by her Instagram followers and several stars.

For the unversed, Sanam has won several awards for her top-notch performances in Pakistani soap operas.