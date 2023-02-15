Sana Ramchand: Pakistan’s first Hindu woman takes charge as assistant commissioner

RAWALPINDI – In a bright example of breaking stereotypes in the fifth most populated country, Dr. Sana Ramchand Gulwani etched her name in history books by becoming the first Hindu woman to be appointed as the assistant commissioner.

Ramchand’s appointment made headlines in the portrayal of Pakistan as a diverse nation where people from all ethnic groups got equal opportunities.

The 27-year-old takes charge as the assistant commissioner and administrator of Hassan Abdal – a city in located 40 km northwest of the country’s capital Islamabad.

The inspirational girl hailed from the Shikarpur district of Sindh where she received her primary and secondary education and later studied medicine at Benazir Bhutto Medical University. After completing of MBBS, she then raked accolades in the CSS exam, creating history by becoming the country’s first Hindu woman to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

It was learnt that Sana, once a CCS aspirant, started preparations for competitive exams while practicing as Urologist. Speaking with a local media outlet, she mentioned that her family did not want her to opt the civil services, but to continue her medical profession.

PHC congratulates Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani for being the first-ever Hindu female appointed as the Assistant Commissioner of Hassanabdal, Pakistan.

We wish her all the best in her future endeavours. #minoritiesofpakistan #AssistantCommissioner #HassanAbdal #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/gmFwFZ0iay — Pakistan Hindu Council (@PhcPakistan) February 13, 2023

Sharing her story, Ms. Ramchand mentioned that she never faced discrimination due to her religious values as she proudly introduce herself as Pakistani and then Hindu. She also vowed to work to enhance the beauty of Hasan Abdal, calling it a beautiful city.

Let it be known that Municipal Committee Officer (MCO), a second administrative seat is also occupied by another member of the minority community, Hensin Karamat, a proud Christian who is too making waves.