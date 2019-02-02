Sana Mir set to become first Asian woman to complete century of T20Is

Karachi

Pakistan women team’s senior player and former captain Sana Mir will add another feather to her cap on Sunday when she’ll step on the field for the third T20i against West Indies in Karachi to become first Asian woman to complete 100 T20Is.

Sana, 33, is one of Pakistan’s most senior women cricketers and has been representing the country since 2005.

She was part of Pakistan’s inaugural T20I team that played Ireland in 2009 at Dublin, since then, she has missed only two T20Is due to an injury.

Sana is only the sixth woman from around the world to complete a century of T20Is.

Daendra Dottin of West Indies leads the list with 109 T20Is to her name.

Among all the women from Asian countries, Sana Mir will be the first to achieve this milestone. She’s followed by Bismah Maroof who has played 94 T20Is, while India’s Harampreet Kaur has 93 T20Is to her cricket CV.

The top-ranked ODI bowler and the seasoned all-rounder of Pakistan team was delighted ahead of achieving the landmark.

“Every match for Pakistan is a wonderful opportunity and a big responsibility,” Sana said.

“All I can say that I have been privileged to represent Pakistan for so long and have given my best in every match for my country with best of my ability,” she added.

By completing centuries of T20Is, Sana Mir will also become a second Pakistani sportsperson ever, to complete centuries of international games in the shortest format, among men and women.—Agencies

