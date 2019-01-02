Sana Mir named in ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Lahore

Former captain of Pakistan women cricket team Sana Mir has been named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year.

Mir was selected as part of the coveted ICC squad following her 19 wickets in seven matches and rise to the top of ICC ODI bowling rankings in October.

This is the 32-year-old’s second ICC recognition after her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 was voted as the Play of the tournament in December. The all-rounder said she was honoured and humbled to be named as part of the team.

“Honoured and humbled to be named in the cross-format team of the year 2018. A 13-strong panel of writers picked their cross-format women’s team of the year based on performances between October 22, 2017 and November 24, 2018,” she wrote on social media.

The 11-member women’s ODI side comprises players from seven countries, including two each from England (Tammy Beaumont and Sophie Ecclestone).—Agencies

