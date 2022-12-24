Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakitan Women’s National Team, has decided not to take up her role in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly formed Management Committee.

The 36-year-old was one of the 14 members who have been tasked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overlook matters of the board during the 120-day period in which a new Board of Governors will be appointed before a new Chairman is also chosen according to terms stated in the 2014 constitution.

Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Aized Syed, Tanvir Ahmed, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Ayaz Butt, Nauman Butt, Shahid Afridi, Shafqat Rana, Haroon Rashid, Mustafa Ramday, and Chaudhry Arif Saeed are the other members.

Sana Mir, however, has withdrawn her name from this Management Committee to focus on her other roles.

She was recently appointed an independent director of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) and has started to make a name for herself in cricket presentation and commentary panels.

“It is very humbling to be named in the PCB mgmt [management] com [committee]. I would like to express my gratitude to all decision-makers and everyone worldwide who congratulated me”.

“For now, I’ll not be able to participate as I look fwd [forward] to contribute through my independent voice in FICA & thru comm,” she tweeted on the matter.

The management committee has gotten to work in the meantime without her.

Ramiz Raja and the chief selectors have already been sacked while PCB’s 2019 constitution has also been repealed giving way to a return of departmental cricket.