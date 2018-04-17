Sana Mir enters top five in ODI bowlers rankings

Lahore

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir has broken into the top five in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI bowlers rankings, securing the fourth place with 620 points to her name.

The spin all-rounder is now ahead of Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who sits at fifth. Australia’s Jess Jonassen is the number one ranked bowler, with teammate Megan Schutt at second spot. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp is ranked third.

Mir, a former captain who has played 108 ODIs for Pakistan since making her debut in 2005, also became the first female cricketer from the country to play 100 ODIs during the ICC Women’s World Cup in June-July 2017. She was replaced by Bismah Maroof as the new ODI captain following a dismal team performance in the mega tournament.

Pakistan Women team, however, made a stellar comeback in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, where the Green Shirts clean swept the hosts 3-0 in ODI series, followed by a 2-1 win in T20Is, with Mir playing a central role in the victories.

The Pakistan Cricket Board congratulated the former captain on her latest accolade.—Agencies