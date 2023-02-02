Sana Javed treats fans with new bold videos

KARACHI – Lollywood star Sana Javed shared new reels on social media which are no less than a sheer treat to the eyes of her fans.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor commands a huge fan following on photo-sharing platforms and on other apps. The actor often delighted her fans with stunning pictures of herself.

Lately, she posed in a dark-toned corset coupled with a black suit, setting the internet on fire. With Armani White’s Billie Elish, Sana flaunted her flamboyance in the clip, oozing oomph in the clip while playing with her hair, and rocking her toned body.

Clips courtesy: sanajaved.official/Instagram

Her clip went viral on social media soon as it received a bombardment of netizens who flocked to the comment section to express their views.

Sana, 29, is an avid social media user who frequently delights her fans with sizzling looks.

The diva made her acting debut with Shehr-e-Zaat back in 2012. She has several hits under her belt including Khaani, Shehr-e-Zaat, Pyarey Afzal, Chingari, Zara Yaad Kar, Dunk, and Aye Musht-E-Khaak.