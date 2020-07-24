Sana Javed & Bilal Abbas are coming together in drama ‘Dunk’

The gorgeous on-screen celebrities Sana Javed & Bilal Abbas are finally uniting for ARY Digital’s upcoming drama “Dunk”. Sana, who has been the talk of the town with her performance in recent drama serial Ruswai, will be seen playing as a lead actress. And the guy of Cheekh, Bilal’s role is the cool and energetic young lad. The drama is directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Mohsin Ali Shah. The all-star cast also includes: Shahood Alvi, Fahad Sheikh, Laila Wasti, Saifi Hassan, Salma Hassan, Kanwal Khan, Noman Ejaz and Azekah Daniel.