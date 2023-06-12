Sana Fakhar sends pulses racing with latest workout video

Pakistani actor and host Sana Fakhar is known for her bold persona and the 43-year-old is among the most loved stars who slays the art of turning heads.

Known for her physical vigour, the Ishq Positive star proves her mettle as a fitness enthusiast. She amassed a huge following online and frequently used her social media spaces to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The latest video shared by the mother of two shows her training full body and is the inspiration for netizens who continue to find some motivation to train.

During her trip to London, the actor sets a new workout routine, motivating couch potatoes. Wearing a white t-shirt coupled with blue leggings, the actor shows sets of whole-body exercises, demonstrating strength and flexibility.

Meanwhile, the workout clip has amassed hundreds of reactions as people respond to the clip.

For the unversed, Sana Fakhar has worked in many TV dramas and films. She made her acting debut in the 2000s and gained recognition with Wajood-e-Laraib and Love, Life Aur Lahore.

The actor has also appeared in movies like Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa and Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal.