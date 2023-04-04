Sana blames Imran for country’s crisis

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reiterated demand of constituting full court bench to hear the case pertaining to the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to newsmen along with Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar outside Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we hope that such decision will come which will not only bring the country out of prevailing quagmire, but also move the issue forward.

He said the Prime Minister and the Minister for Law very clearly presented the government’s stance over the three-member bench in the Parliament.

Strongly criticizing PTI chief, the Interior Minister said Imran Khan created political crisis, which also affected the agreement with IMF. He said Imran Khan is also responsible for putting the country into judicial crisis, we are facing now.