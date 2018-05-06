Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong meets Chinese biz leaders

Seoul

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of South Korea’s largest family-run conglomerate, met Chinese business leaders during his trip to Asia’s No. 1 economy, corporate sources said Friday. According to the sources, Lee met top decision makers of major Chinese IT companies, including BYD Auto Co., Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Inc., after arriving in China earlier this week. The only son of Samsung’s chief Lee Kun-hee is in China with key executives in an apparent bid to forge deeper ties with local partners. Kim Ki-nam, the head of Samsung’s device solution division, which oversees its crucial chip business, and Lee Dong-hoon, who leads Samsung Display Co., are accompanying the vice chairman. The elder Lee has been hospitalized since May 2014 and unable to manage affairs of the sprawling business group. Earlier this year, Lee visited Europe and Canada on a trip that symbolized his full-fledged return to corporate affairs after being imprisoned for roughly a year. He was released in February after an appellate court handed him a suspended sentence in a bribery and corruption scandal that led to the ousting of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.—APP