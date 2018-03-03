Samsung, WAK Group to establish Premium Brand Shop

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Samsung a global leader in mobile phones &consumer electronics continues expanding in Pakistan with a range of its innovative products. Samsung & WAK Group with its WAKTECH Pvt. Ltd., which is Samsung’s official business partner for Consumer Electronics in Pakistan have recently launched the most premium Brand shop in Packages Mall. The first-of-its-kind store has been enriched with sophisticated equipment, to set higher bench-marks of service-quality, to fulfill the changing needs of consumers. A special inauguration ceremony was held to launch the pioneering facility, where you can live the Samsung Experience and purchase the official product range. The range covers Mobile phones, Television, Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Air conditioner.