Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip

Observer Report

San Francisco

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, a new, statement-making foldable smartphone. Galaxy Z Flip is bold and stylish – designed for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves. Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip bends the laws of physics, and features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand . Designed with an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content. From its stylish design to its flexible camera experience, Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation. At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold.