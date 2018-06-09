Samsung unveils ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Samsung Electronics Pakistan has announced its new offer on TVs, to allow its consumers to have more thrilling football games experience.

Samsung’s offer will extend from June 1st till June 30th 2018, on selected range of TVs. Every buyer of selected Samsung televisions will be rewarded with another TV – absolutely Free.

The customers can now visit selected retail stores of Samsung or online retailers, to purchase a 65 inch QLED TV and get a free 40 inch FHD TV or a 65 inch UHD 4K TV and they will be rewarded with a 32 inch HD TV for Free.

With the amazing 75 inch UHD 4K TV buyers get to enjoy a free 40 inch FHD TV. And with the 82 inch Premium UHD 4K TV buyers will receive a Free 43 inch UHD 4K TV. Visit http://www.samsung.com/pk/ offer/biggamesoffers/ for more details.

Mr. Y J Kim President, Samsung Electronics Pakistan stated that: “Modern-day consumers seek mesmerizing home-entertainment experiences, with access to a virtually endless choice of high-quality content throughout their homes. Samsung is proud to bring Pakistani consumers this amazing offer with the purchase of our world class TV’s.”