Samsung to produce 7nm chips for IBM’s CPU

Seoul

US information technology giant IBM Corp. said that South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. will manufacture 7-nanometer (nm) microprocessors for its CPUs. According to IBM, Samsung will manufacture 7nm Power processors for IBM Power Systems, IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE high-performance computing (HPC) systems and cloud offerings.

The deal is expected to help Samsung, which has Qualcomm Inc. as one of its clients, to beef up its foundry business utilizing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process technology, industry watchers said. A foundry business refers to making chip designs for other companies that do not have a semiconductor fabrication plant.

“The agreement combines Samsung’s industry-leading semiconductor manufacturing with IBM’s high-performance CPU designs,” IBM said. “It positions IBM and Samsung as strategic partners leading the new era of high-performance computing specifically designed for artificial intelligence.”—APP

