Samsung tips record profit as chip boom winds down

Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tipped a surprise record first-quarter profit yesterday but market reaction was muted due to growing concerns that the semiconductor boom that has driven the South Korean tech giant’s earnings is about to end.

Samsung shares fell after the announcement as analysts forecast similar or lower profit in the second quarter, due to slower growth in DRAM chip prices and higher marketing costs for the flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone.

“Even if profits start falling in the second half, Samsung will have a strong balance sheet this year,” said Song Myung-sup, analyst at HI Investment & Securities, predicting looser supply of DRAM chips to start driving down prices.

The global semiconductor leader and Apple Inc smartphone rival forecast January-March profit to leap 57.6% from a year earlier to 15.6tn won ($14.7bn), beating an average forecast of 14.5tn won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 21 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter was tipped to rise 18.7% to 60tn won, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late April. Samsung shares fell as much as 2.7% yesterday before paring losses to close down 0.7%, compared to a 0.3% drop in the wider market. Analysts said Samsung’s shares were affected by a UBS report forecasting an increase in the supply of DRAM chips used in servers.—Agencies