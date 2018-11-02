Samsung takes up 20pc of global smartphone market in Q3

Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co. took up 20 percent of the global smartphone market in terms of shipment volume in the third quarter of 2018, industry tracker Strategy Analytics’ data showed Friday, falling slightly from the same period last year on the rise of Chinese rivals. The South Korean tech giant shipped 72.3 million units of smartphones over the July-September period, Strategy Analytics said, compared with 83.4 million units posted in the same period last year, when Samsung took up 21.2 percent of the market. China-based Huawei Technologies Co., on the other hand, jumped sharply to take up 14.4 percent of the market in the three-month period, compared with 9.9 percent posted last year.—APP

