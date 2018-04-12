Samsung Pakistan, SZE agree to strengthen partnership

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A Korean delegation visited Smart Zone Electronics Factory in Lahore. The delegation comprised of Kwak Sung-Kyu Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Pakistan along with his wife and daughter, and Samsung Electronics Pakistan team, Yong Joon Kim Managing Director, Kyeong Hun Park Director Consumer Electronics Division.

The delegation was greeted by Shakir Ullah Hakeem, CEO Smart Zone Electronics, Syed Kashif Ali, Business Unit Head and the factory team.

During the visit Samsung Pakistan and Smart Zone Electronics came into an agreement to develop a strong partnership for the future. As a result of this strong collaboration between the two, from the month of May the Samsung Television capacity will be increasing from 55” to 82” in Pakistan.

The delegation also visited the AC assembling line and observed the assembling procedure of air conditioners.

They appreciated the high-tech imported units and machineries and congratulated the team for having one of a kind factory in the country.

Smart Zone Electronics is the first company to have state-of-the-art factory of Samsung assembling Televisions with all the assembling machines imported from Korea.