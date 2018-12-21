Samsung Pakistan introduces winter offer for its Galaxy Smartphones

Staff Reporter

Lahore

As a way of giving its customers the chance to benefit from the high-quality features of its Galaxy smartphone line-up, Samsung Pakistan recently introduced an exclusive offer for the winter season. Customers will now be able to purchase a Galaxy J6 smartphone for Rs.27,999 instead of Rs.29,999 while the price for Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 have also been slashed from Rs.164,999 to Rs.134,999.

One of today’s leading brands in technology and innovation in Pakistan and around the world, Samsung has been offering its customers the highest quality in televisions, home theater systems and mobile phones for decades. Apart from providing efficient after-sales service, the brand continues to give its customers the chance to benefit from its quality products at an affordable investment.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 offers a variety of features including Infinity Display, (a 5.6” HD+ Super AMOLED screen along with an 18 5:9 ratio which maximizes available screen coverage).

