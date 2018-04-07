Samsung offers reduced prices on Smartphones

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Samsung, the global leader in technology and electronics announced a new reduced price structure for its lineup of smartphones.

Samsung brand ambassador cricketer Fakhar Zaman in a media briefing unfolded the new pricing strategy to the media.

Umar Ghumman Head of Mobile Division Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan speaking at the event said: ‘Samsung has taken a bold step even though the US dollar is rising in strength and has an upward trajectory. Samsung has taken a strategic decision to not put the impact of this hike on the consumer and have reduced the prices of all its smartphones’.

According top him, this revolutionary pricing strategy promises to deliver on Samsung’s legacy as the World’s largest electronics brand and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances which will enhance the level of satisfaction among its consumers. Thus, winning the complete confidence of customers and reassuring them that; Samsung truly cares for them.