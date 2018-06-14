Samsung launches World’s first wind-freeTM AC in Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Samsung Pakistan, one of the country’s leading consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of the world’s firstWind-FreeTMAir Conditioner. By utilizing Samsung’s exclusive Wind-FreeTM cooling technology in its innovative design, the new line up of air conditioners will provide consumers with a cooler indoor environment and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow. The Wind-FreeTMRoom Air Conditioner uses the world’s first 8 Pole digital inverter.

The air conditioner features a temperature controlled Wind-FreeTM Good Sleep mode which creates the ideal environment for a good night’s sleep – without direct cold air flow. Cool air is gently dispersed through 21,000 micro air holes. The world’s first 8-Pole digital Invertersaves upto 72% energy as compared to conventional models. It maintains the desired temperature without frequently turning off and on, so it’s quieter, more durable and efficient.

The 2-Step Cooling mode cools the air faster and automatically changes to Wind-FreeTM mode to maintain the temperature.The 8-Pole digital Inverter technology helps to cool the air 43% faster and its unique design disperses cool air evenly across the room. The amazing ‘Smart Home’ feature allows consumers to use theWi-Fi enabled application to remotely control functions and schedule operations. It also gives live feedback about how it operates and lets users monitor and limit power usage. It also keeps the air pure and healthy with ‘Easy Filters’ which capture dust, dangerous contaminants and allergens. The built in ‘Ionizer’ reduces certain harmful viruses and bacteria by up to 99%. The Easy Filter Plus is located outside, on the top, so it can easily be taken out, cleaned and put back – without opening the cover.