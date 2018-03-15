Samsung launches training for retailers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In a bid to enhance retailer’s knowledge about its latest innovative device – the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, Samsung, which is a global technology leader manufacturing powerful devices and award-winning innovations has launched advanced training program for its retailers at Lahore.

The retailers are being trained to demonstrate high service standards, while selling the world’s most premium products and technologies from Samsung.

The President of Samsung Pakistan –Y. J. Kim stated that: “Training of our retail network and enhancing the skills of our front-line personnel is a high priority exercise at Samsung.

With the launch of the S9/S9+ the customers will now reimagine their camera experience and this training will enable our partners to communicate the new exciting features to the consumers. Samsung will continue to innovate, enrich lives and build upon its promise of “Do What You Can’t”.